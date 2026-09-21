Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti is Bigg Boss 20's Priyanka Jagga? Internet slams her for hurling abuses at Qazi Touqeer
After Salman Khan exposed Qazi Touqeer's prank in Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, the housemates criticised him with Rhiti Tiwari getting extemely aggressive.
Bigg Boss has now entered its third week, and within the first two weeks, the contestants have delivered enough drama for viewers to pick their favourites and least favourites in the house. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan expose Qazi Touqeer’s prank on the contestants, which led to the housemates turning against him. While everyone criticised him, Rhiti Tiwari also cursed and hurled abuses at him, which did not sit well with the audience.
Rhiti Tiwari faces flak for hurling abuses at Qazi Touqeer
In the first week, Qazi disturbed the housemates’ sleep, claiming that he could “see things”. His behaviour left several housemates scared. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss, demanding that a doctor be sent for him with medicines for his anxiety. However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that he was perfectly fine and admitted that he had only been pretending to be sick. He called it an “act to entertain the audience”.
In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan recreated a similar moment while asking Qazi to perform a task. The superstar was seen holding his chest, seemingly indicating that he was in severe pain, while repeatedly asking for water. The housemates appeared concerned as Salman took off his jacket, seemed uneasy and eventually lay down on the floor. However, he later revealed that it was an act to teach Qazi a lesson and show him how his prank had affected the housemates, even though it had not been intentional and was only meant to entertain the audience.
Deep Dive
After Salman’s big expose, Rhiti Tiwari called him a "dhongi baba, fraudster". She went on to say that he is a "shame to mental health patients" and criticised him for pretending to be ill when he was perfectly fine. Later, she was also seen hurling abuses at him.
When Qazi confronted her and asked her not to abuse him, Rhiti got angry and asked Qazi not to even look her in the eyes. When Qazi asked her to be quiet, Rhiti said, "Tera mute button daba dongi main. Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale (I’ll press your mute button. Who do you think you are? Who are you talking to? Am I your father’s servant? Who am I, and who the hell are you?). Don't talk to me, don't even look towards me, got it?"
The clip from the episode quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers criticising Rhiti for her behaviour. One comment read, "Why is Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari so arrogant and that too without any talent?" Another commented, "Finally watched the episode. Man, what is wrong with this "Rhiti"? The way she behaved yesterday was absolutely disgusting !!"
Another comment read, "Just want to apologise to Priyanka Jagga, we all were way too harsh on her for the last 10 years. She was way better than this Nepo named Rhiti Tiwari." Another wrote, "Priyanka Jagga of Bigg Boss 20." One viewer shared a picture of Priyanka and Rhiti side by side and wrote, "Same same but different." Another viewer labelled her the "most annoying contestant".
Bigg Boss 20's recent update
In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Rohed Khan was eliminated from the house due to a lack of votes. Last week, Kaushal Tanwar aka Gullu became the captain of the house. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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