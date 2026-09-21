Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti is Bigg Boss 20's Priyanka Jagga? Internet slams her for hurling abuses at Qazi Touqeer

In the first week, Qazi disturbed the housemates’ sleep, claiming that he could “see things”. His behaviour left several housemates scared. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss, demanding that a doctor be sent for him with medicines for his anxiety. However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that he was perfectly fine and admitted that he had only been pretending to be sick. He called it an “act to entertain the audience”.

Bigg Boss has now entered its third week, and within the first two weeks, the contestants have delivered enough drama for viewers to pick their favourites and least favourites in the house. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan expose Qazi Touqeer ’s prank on the contestants, which led to the housemates turning against him. While everyone criticised him, Rhiti Tiwari also cursed and hurled abuses at him, which did not sit well with the audience.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan recreated a similar moment while asking Qazi to perform a task. The superstar was seen holding his chest, seemingly indicating that he was in severe pain, while repeatedly asking for water. The housemates appeared concerned as Salman took off his jacket, seemed uneasy and eventually lay down on the floor. However, he later revealed that it was an act to teach Qazi a lesson and show him how his prank had affected the housemates, even though it had not been intentional and was only meant to entertain the audience.

After Salman’s big expose, Rhiti Tiwari called him a "dhongi baba, fraudster". She went on to say that he is a "shame to mental health patients" and criticised him for pretending to be ill when he was perfectly fine. Later, she was also seen hurling abuses at him.

When Qazi confronted her and asked her not to abuse him, Rhiti got angry and asked Qazi not to even look her in the eyes. When Qazi asked her to be quiet, Rhiti said, "Tera mute button daba dongi main. Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale (I’ll press your mute button. Who do you think you are? Who are you talking to? Am I your father’s servant? Who am I, and who the hell are you?). Don't talk to me, don't even look towards me, got it?"

The clip from the episode quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers criticising Rhiti for her behaviour. One comment read, "Why is Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari so arrogant and that too without any talent?" Another commented, "Finally watched the episode. Man, what is wrong with this "Rhiti"? The way she behaved yesterday was absolutely disgusting !!"

Another comment read, "Just want to apologise to Priyanka Jagga, we all were way too harsh on her for the last 10 years. She was way better than this Nepo named Rhiti Tiwari." Another wrote, "Priyanka Jagga of Bigg Boss 20." One viewer shared a picture of Priyanka and Rhiti side by side and wrote, "Same same but different." Another viewer labelled her the "most annoying contestant".