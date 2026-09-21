Rise & Fall season 2: Virender Sehwag reveals audience has special power to choose rulers and workers; here's how

Last year, the premiere episode saw the contestants decide among themselves who would get the golden briefcase and become the Ruler, while the others were sent to the Basement to live as Workers and fight their way back up. However, Season 2 brings a major change to the format. The new promo reveals that this time, the audience will have the power to decide which contestant becomes the Ruler and who starts the game as a Worker.

Rise & Fall is all set to return with a new season, and this time, the show comes with several changes. Along with a fresh lineup of contestants, Season 2 also has a new host, with former cricketer Virender Sehwag replacing Ashneer Grover . The latest promo introduces another major twist, giving the audience the power to influence the fate of the contestants even before the game begins.

In the promo, Virender Sehwag said, "This time, the fate of the Rise & Fall contestants will be put up for auction. For the first time in the history of Indian reality shows, you are the showmakers, and the power is in your hands. Before the game begins on Rise & Fall, you will decide the value of each contestant — ₹4 lakh, ₹3.5 lakh or ₹75,000. Remember, the value you assign will be the amount the contestants enter the tower with, and that very amount could determine their rise or fall."

How can the audience vote? Virender then explained that viewers can vote by opening MX Player, heading to the Rise & Fall tab and assigning a value to as many contestants as they want before submitting their votes. The voting window is open from September 20 to 23. This means the audience will decide which contestants begin the game as Rulers and which ones start as Workers.

In Rise & Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers live in a penthouse and enjoy all the luxuries, they largely make decisions and have fewer responsibilities when it comes to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, have to carry out tasks for the Rulers and are deprived of many luxuries, sometimes even having to manage without a bed.