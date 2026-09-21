Mysaa teaser: Action hero Rashmika Mandanna chops limbs, breaks necks, fights underwater; fans call it 'slap' to trolls
Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa presents Rashmika as a strong and fearless tribal woman who takes on several challenges in her path.
Rashmika Mandanna has transformed into an action hero for her upcoming film Mysaa. The first teaser for the film was released on Sunday evening, showcasing the young actor doing everything heroes do in mass action entertainers. The first glimpse has won fans over, many of whom said they were excited to see Rashmika in a brand new avatar, devoid of any glamour.
Mysaa teaser out!
The teaser begins with Rashmika’s character speaking about her struggles as she says, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost.” The film then introduces her as a woman who refuses to give up and chooses to fight despite the challenges around her.
Rashmika plays a Gond tribal woman in the film. According to the makers, the role required the actor to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences. Rashmika even injured herself while filming, with the actor admitting that her tendon detached, rather painfully, during a pivotal action sequence.
The teaser shows her with a sickle in hand, slicing off opponents' limbs and even kicking their necks to a breaking point. She is seen riding a bike and one key moment shows her fighting opponents underwater.
Fans react
Fans have reacted positively to Mysaa teaser and Rashmika's fiery transformation in it. On YouTube, the top comment on the film's Hindi trailer read: “This is what a female-led movie should look like.” Another added, “I think this is the first time a female actor is not cast for glamour but cast for her acting skills.” Many predicted a blockbuster. “Quality storytelling + grounded culture + intense action = Blockbuster in the making,” read one comment.
Another called the teaser ‘slap to those trollers’, referring to the online hate and vitriol Rashmika has seen from trolls over the years.
All about Mysaa
Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.
The film has cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The action sequences have been choreographed by international action choreographer Andy Long.
Mysaa is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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