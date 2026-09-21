Ameesha Patel takes a dig at female actors for their huge entourage costs: ‘Many are in denial of their stardom’

When a fan asked if stars carrying an extra entourage at the producer's cost was fair, the actor responded, “many female actresses are in denial of their stardom. their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection. hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it.”

Actor Ameesha Patel often takes to her social media account to share her opinions, interact with fans and post updates about her life. On Sunday, the Gadar actor responded to a bunch of fan questions candidly. In her latest post, the actor did not shy away from questioning the growing trend of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions, especially when the expenses are covered by producers.

A second fan wanted to know whether the actor has signed on a new project. In response, Ameesha said, “Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and ₹99 ticket price films and that too from day 1 on release day. Rather create gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films and time wil come super soon to create another havoc at the box office.”

Earlier this year in May, Ameesha had criticised the way Indian actors are targeted online and wrote, “Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!”