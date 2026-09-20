The Vvaan: Vocalist claims makers used his song Aigiri Nandini in trailer without permission, threatens legal action
Vocalist and composer Sargam Vaish has said that he had not given permission for his music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest has landed in controversy. Composer Sargam Vaish has taken to his Instagram account on Sunday to accuse the makers of using his song in the trailer of the film without his prior permission. He urged the makers to take down the song and warned of possible legal action.
What did Vaish say
Sargam Vaish took to his Instagram account and shared a reel where he said that he has bad news to share. His song, Aigiri Nandini, that he has been working on for the past three years was used in the trailer of the film without his permission. The song was used from 1.08 - 1.30 seconds in the trailer, and he showed proof in the video by playing that part in the trailer.
‘No artist’s work should be used without their permission’
In the caption, he wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN
I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion.
This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract.
I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission.
I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details.
I’m sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people.
Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work."
About Vvaan
The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.
The trailer introduces Sidharth as a rational city man who returns to his ancestral village for some land-related work. He does not believe the stories surrounding the forest, which the villagers consider sacred and where people are not allowed to enter after sunset.
The village also faced a conflict between development and tradition. While Sunil Grover’s character talks about the lack of basic facilities, plans to cut down trees near the Vvaan Devi temple meet opposition from the villagers.
The film will release in theatres on September 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.