‘Hypocritical idiot’: Sofia Hayat calls out Salman Khan for body shaming her after his Bigg Boss 20 shirtless moment

Sofia , who appeared on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after Salman removed his shirt during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She reshared a clip of the moment and questioned his stance on trolling and appearance. "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauahar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote.

Sofia was part of Bigg Boss 7, which Gauahar Khan eventually won. The season also featured Ajaz Khan, Sangram Singh, Armaan Kohli, VJ Andy, Kushal Tandon, Elli Avram, Kamya Punjabi and the late Pratyusha Banerjee. Tanishaa Mukerji finished as the first runner-up.

Sofia Hayat has reacted strongly to Salman Khan ’s shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20 , accusing the actor of hypocrisy over his comments on body-shaming. The former Bigg Boss contestant brought up her own experience on the show, claiming that Salman had once criticised her body and face while complimenting Gauahar Khan’s physique.

Salman takes off his shirt on Bigg Boss 20 Salman removed his hat and shirt on stage and asked those who have been trolling him over his weight and appearance to look at him now. "Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na? Troll karna pasand hai? Yeh dekho, close-up karlo (Salman has put on weight; go ahead and troll him... Go on, troll away—here you go. Troll him. Come on, you want to troll, right? You enjoy trolling? Look at this, get a close-up)," he declared.

He then hit back at people who make personal comments about celebrities, asking them to look at themselves before judging others.

"Kamaal hai! Pehle, apne aap ko dekho bhai. Yeh jo aap log comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke bhi upar, pehle apni shakal dekhlo. Apna jism dekhlo usme baad karna yeh. Apne maa-baap ko dekhlo pehle, unki sehat dekhlo. Uske baad karna, samjhe? Ek samajh aata hai ki 'bhai, you've lost weight or put on weight... woh samajh aata hai, lekin mazaak udaana? (It’s unbelievable! First, take a look at yourself, man. Before you people make comments about anyone at all. Look at your own face and your own body first. Look at your parents' health first. Do it after that, understand? I can understand someone saying, “Hey, you've lost weight or put on weight”, that makes sense but making fun of it?)" .

Although Salman did not name anyone, the comment came amid online discussion around Katrina Kaif, who recently became a mother and faced comments about her appearance after attending the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.