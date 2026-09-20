Inside Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael’s Goa wedding celebration with Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

The Goa festivities had a very different feel from the couple’s intimate church wedding in West Wales. Jennifer and William opted for traditional Indian outfits as they celebrated with their friends. In one video, Jennifer can be seen teaching William some desi dance moves as the couple happily dances together. Another clip shows her sharing a warm hug with Genelia Deshmukh.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have given fans another glimpse of their wedding celebrations, this time from Goa. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in the UK in July, brought their friends together for a colourful celebration filled with traditional outfits, dancing and plenty of familiar faces from the television and film industry. Videos and photos from the gathering have surfaced online, showing Jennifer enjoying the celebrations with Karan Wahi , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi, Shabir Ahluwalia and others.

Jennifer looked stunning in a deep purple embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse paired with a pink bandhani lehenga and matching dupatta. She completed the traditional look with polki jewellery and a maang tikka, while her hair was styled in soft waves. William wore an ice-blue kurta set.

Ashish Chowdhry also shared a group picture from the celebration, giving a glimpse of the gathering. He captioned it, “Jenny is 'Will'ing! And we are thrilling!”

Friends attends the celebrations Karan Wahi’s presence at Jennifer’s wedding festivities also caught attention. The two have been close friends for years and recently shared the screen in the web series Dill Mill Gayye and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. His presence at the Goa celebration, however, showed that the two continue to share a close friendship.

Riteish and Genelia were also part of the celebrations, along with Mandira Bedi and Shabir Ahluwalia. The gathering brought together Jennifer’s close friends and industry colleagues for an evening of dancing and celebrations.