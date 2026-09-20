Varun Dhawan, David react to Salman Khan’s troll rant; Neha Dhupia backs his stand on paparazzi on Bigg Boss 20

His comments appeared to strike a chord with Varun and his father, David Dhawan, who later reacted to the moment. He shared a video of his father reacting and added the “clap” emoji while Bigg Boss 20 was airing, when Salman removed his shirt on TV.

Salman brought his brother Sohail Khan and Varun into the conversation while discussing the kinds of comments celebrities receive online. He said there is a difference between expressing concern about an actor’s health and deliberately making fun of their appearance. "Showing concern that bhai, you look unwell, you have lost weight, is different. But mocking Sohail and Varun over their looks? That is wrong," Salman stated.

Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan , have reacted after Salman Khan defended Varun against the online trolling he has faced over his appearance. Salman brought up Varun and his brother Sohail Khan while speaking about the difference between genuine concern for a celebrity and making fun of their looks during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.

"Kamaal hai! Pehle, apne aap ko dekho bhai. Yeh jo aap log comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke bhi upar, pehle apni shakal dekhlo. Apna jism dekhlo usme baad karna yeh. Apne maa-baap ko dekhlo pehle, unki sehat dekhlo. Uske baad karna, samjhe? Ek samajh aata hai ki 'bhai, you've lost weight or put on weight... woh samajh aata hai, lekin mazaak udaana? (It’s unbelievable! First, take a look at yourself, man. Before you people make comments about anyone at all. Look at your own face and your own body first. Look at your parents' health first. Do it after that, understand? I can understand someone saying, “Hey, you've lost weight or put on weight”, that makes sense but making fun of it?)" .

He then hit back at people who make personal comments about celebrities, asking them to look at themselves before judging others.

Salman removed his hat and shirt on stage and asked those who have been trolling him over his weight and appearance to look at him now. "Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na? Troll karna pasand hai? Yeh dekho, close-up karlo (Salman has put on weight; go ahead and troll him... Go on, troll away—here you go. Troll him. Come on, you want to troll, right? You enjoy trolling? Look at this, get a close-up)," he declared.

Salman calls out paparazzi Salman also spoke out against paparazzi who photograph actors from angles that can make them uncomfortable, particularly from behind. He questioned why such pictures are taken and how they are presented on social media. Speaking about the practice, Salman said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it?”

He recalled seeing several actresses deal with such situations and said, “I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that. Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

Salman urged women who are uncomfortable with such photographs to speak up rather than put up with them. “I am saying this to all the girls who don’t like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha. (When such a thing happens, just turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you). Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function,” shared an angry Salman.

On Sunday afternoon, Neha Dhupia took to social media to react, writing, “Tiger 🐅 zinda hai …”