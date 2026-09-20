Ayesha Kapur opens up on Bollywood comeback after 17 years, says chatter after Black affected her decisions | Interview
Ayesha Kapur shot to fame in 2005 when she played the young Michelle in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Ayesha Kapur was barely 10 when she won viewers and critics over with her powerful performance as the young Michelle in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. Since then, she has appeared in only one film. The actor is now making a comeback to the big screen after 17 years with Om Ka Hari, a new family drama. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ayesha talks about breaking the image of Michelle, doing diverse work, and how she has changed over the years.
Ayesha Kapur on returning to Bollywood
Om Ka Hari is Ayesha’s third film, and the first since the 2009 release, Sikandar. In the interim, she appeared in the Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee. Talking about returning to the screen, she says, “It’s great to be acting again. I love acting and the whole process of developing the character, working with the team, and being on set. Acting was my first love, and will always be my first love. I just hope I get more chances to keep working, keep acting, and exploring.”
Black was her big break. It earned a Filmfare Award at the age of 11. Four years later, she starred alongside Parzan Dastur in Sikandar. That followed a long hiatus. “Yes, it’s been a long break,” the actor admits. But Ayesha says that the break gave her something positive, a chance to start fresh. “The break definitely allows people to see me as an adult in a film, separately from that girl from Black. Of course, people still remember that for some reason. It’s still in people’s hearts,” she adds.
‘Very different from anything I have done’
It also helps that her character in Om Ka Hari is very different from the roles she has done so far. “Here, I can showcase myself as an Indian girl from a small town and a middle-class family. It is very different from anything I have done before. I am excited to show a different side of me,” says the actor.
Ayesha admits that the chatter about her right after Black, with many people trying to tell her many things, affected her decision-making. “I have experienced people wanting to launch me. I also struggled with the concept. I was very young and didn’t really know what that meant, and listening to people around me and the chatter affected my decision-making at the time. Now, I no longer let that affect me. I choose projects that I enjoy doing with people that I enjoy working with. That’s just more my vibe,” she says.
Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, also stars Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, and Soni Razdan. The film is currently running in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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