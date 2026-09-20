‘Beats the purpose’: Salman Khan apologises after Bigg Boss 20 promo of him faking sickness leaves fans worried

The Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 20 brought with it a chock full of drama with Salman Khan discussing everything from outside events to calling out the housemates. A promo for the Sunday episode left fans worried when Salman was seen calling for a doctor. However, the actor apologised for it, stating that it defeats the point he was trying to make. The reality show makers have since corrected it. Salman Khan pretended to be sick to call out what Qazi Touqeer had done on Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan apologises after promo worries fans On Saturday evening, Salman took to his Instagram Stories to clarify to fans that there was nothing wrong with his health. “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God, The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut,” he wrote.

The host explained that he was trying to show housemate Qazi Touqeer the impact him faking illness would have on people, adding, “It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.”

“Sorry abt the way the promo was cut, Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf,” Salman apologised. A few minutes later, he thanked the show’s makers for rectifying the promo, writing, “The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss.”