‘Beats the purpose’: Salman Khan apologises after Bigg Boss 20 promo of him faking sickness leaves fans worried
In a promo of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan was seen taking off his jacket and calling for the doctor. Fans were worried for his health.
The Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 20 brought with it a chock full of drama with Salman Khan discussing everything from outside events to calling out the housemates. A promo for the Sunday episode left fans worried when Salman was seen calling for a doctor. However, the actor apologised for it, stating that it defeats the point he was trying to make. The reality show makers have since corrected it.
Salman Khan apologises after promo worries fans
On Saturday evening, Salman took to his Instagram Stories to clarify to fans that there was nothing wrong with his health. “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God, The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut,” he wrote.
The host explained that he was trying to show housemate Qazi Touqeer the impact him faking illness would have on people, adding, “It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.”
“Sorry abt the way the promo was cut, Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf,” Salman apologised. A few minutes later, he thanked the show’s makers for rectifying the promo, writing, “The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss.”
When Qazi Touqeer faked illness on Bigg Boss
In his first week on BB20, Qazi claimed to housemates that he could ‘see things’, leaving them scared and sleepless. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and asked for a doctor to be sent. However, when called into the medical room, he told the doctor he was totally fine and had pretended to be sick. He also called it an ‘act to entertain the audience’. While some viewers found it funny, others thought it was irresponsible of him to do so.
An initial promo for Weekend Ka Vaar showed Salman holding his chest, implying that he was in severe pain. He repeatedly asked for water, and the housemates were concerned as he took off his jacket, looked uneasy, and lay on the floor. Even as the internet debated whether he was actually sick or a stunt, his fans were worried about his health.
A new promo, however, shows Salman telling Qazi he faked it just like him for ‘entertainment’. Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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