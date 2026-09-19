Vibe box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta film shows growth, crosses ₹4 crore

Vibe box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu is back as a director with Vibe after the success of Madgaon Express. The heist comedy featuring Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir, opened to good reviews and had a slow start. Let us see how it has fared on Saturday. Vibe box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu has starred in and directed Vibe.

Vibe box office report The film managed to open at ₹1.70 crore. Thereby, it has surpassed the numbers of Kemmu's previous directorial Madgaon Express, which stood at ₹1.50 crore to ₹1.63 crore at the domestic box office, according to a press release. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, on the second day, the film saw a growth in numbers, collecting ₹2.5 crore. This brings the total nett collection to ₹4.2 crore.

All about the film The film, which released on Friday, follows Kemmu and Shrivastava's characters, who find themselves caught up in a high-stakes mission despite having no training or experience as spies. The film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

"I've had this story with me even before I became a director. I've narrated this to friends. I didn't write it then because I didn't know whether it would be made or not," Kemmu told news agency PTI.

The references to popular spies, like Pathaan and Tiger, the actor-director said, comes from the fact that an ordinary person caught in an extraordinary situation would naturally turn to the characters he knows from pop-culture. "At that point of time, Pathaan had definitely not come. But it was just about what this character would feel. It was not taking a swing at anybody. Like, it was genuinely saying that for this normal man, like if I get picked up, I will say, 'you pick up somebody who's good at this'," he said.