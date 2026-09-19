Inside Alia Bhatt's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor doing aarti, daughter Raha drawing the idol

Alia shared pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where she was seen welcoming bappa home, doing aarti with husband Ranbir Kapoor , mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, daughter Raha. In another picture, Alia was seen sharing the frame with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan . Alia also shared a cute pic where Raha drew a sketch of the ganesh idol on paper, and coloured it using crayons. “the week that was ✨गणपती बाप्पा मोरया,” she wrote in the caption.

Ganesh Chaturthi is over but the memories of Bappa remain! Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures from the memorable week that involved welcoming ganpati bappa at her home, taking part in puja with her family and making some of the best memories.

Raha's face was hidden from the frame, covered with a white heart emoticon. In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted.

On Friday evening, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu dressed up for Ganesh visarjan. Dressed in a rust orange kurta and white pyjamas, Ranbir carried the Ganpati idol and said, “Ganpati bappa morya,” before heading his way. Dressed in a blue kurta set, Neetu held a thaali and joined him in the chant. Alia, who wore a pink-and-green kurta suit, held her daughter close. Raha, dressed in pastels, also clung to her mama. After posing for pictures, the family could be seen heading inside, while Alia walked carefully in reverse to shield Raha from the camera flashes.