Tom Cruise calls Taylor Swift ‘a genius’, reveals what they discussed at Chiefs game

Tom Cruise has finally revealed what he and Taylor Swift were discussing when cameras caught them in a lively conversation during the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 17, the actor said the pop star was giving him a lesson in football. taylor swift with tom cruise

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise told host Jimmy Fallon, adding that Swift “knows her stuff”. The actor said he had not been to a football game since before the Covid-19 pandemic, making his appearance at Arrowhead Stadium a return to the sport.

Cruise also spoke highly of Swift, calling her “a genius” and saying he has followed her career since she was young. Their conversation, he revealed, was not limited to football. The two stars spoke about music and movies, with Cruise praising Swift as a “brilliant writer”, “brilliant musician” and “very skilled” director.

Swift’s growing familiarity with football has been widely noted since her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began. She has become a regular presence at his games, while Cruise has previously attended one of her concerts.