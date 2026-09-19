Exclusive: First look at Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe as 2 cafés take shape in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

A source close to the project says the work is already well underway: “The café is slowly taking shape, and the construction has been progressing well. The idea is to recreate the warmth and aesthetic of the Musafir Cafe seen in the show while adapting it to the natural surroundings of the mountains. There is a lot of thought going into the space, especially the artist residency component, which will be an important part of the project. The aim is to create something that feels like a natural extension of the world of Musafir Cafe.”

The upcoming cafés are being planned to retain the cosy look and feel of the space seen in the series, while also serving as creative spaces for artists. According to reports, “Vikrant Massey is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway at both locations. The cafés are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, and the project will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. It’s an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen.”

Vikrant Massey is bringing the world of Musafir Cafe off the screen and into the mountains. The actor, who played Chander in the Netflix series, is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway, and Hindustan Times has an exclusive still from one of the locations, giving a first glimpse of the café as it comes together against the mountain backdrop.

The exclusive still captures the café at an early stage of construction, with the stone and wooden framework coming together against the mountain backdrop. While the design draws from the café featured in the series, the new spaces are also being planned with dedicated rooms for artist residencies, giving the project a purpose that goes beyond recreating a popular screen location.

Musafir Cafe season 2 is also coming Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, Musafir Cafe is directed by Ruchir Arun and draws from the characters in Divya Prakash Dubey’s book. The series features Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead, with Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui also part of the cast.

Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, with Vikrant, Vedika and Mahima set to return as Chander, Sudha and Preeti. The new season will continue their story from where the first chapter ended.