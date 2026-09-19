Protesters and police were expected to greet concertgoers in Philadelphia on Saturday for pop superstar Ed Sheeran's first show since he became embroiled in controversy set off by his opening act's pro-Palestinian comments. Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Palestinian controversy

Rapper Macklemore was booted from Sheeran's US Loop Tour on Monday after the owners of stadiums hosting upcoming shows objected to his shouting "Free Palestine" onstage in New Jersey earlier this month.

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour's promoter was responsible.

But four supporting acts soon quit the "Shape of You" singer's tour. They included Sheeran's backing band as well as performer Finneas, who rose to fame collaborating with his pop superstar sister Billie Eilish.

At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza and West Bank settler violence, the 35-year-old British performer has maintained his apolitical stance.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care," he said on Instagram on Tuesday.

However, he said, "those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum."

The former busker-turned-superstar, accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners, has been targeted by boycott calls over the controversy.

"Clearly, there's some real discontent around how this whole situation is being managed, and he's definitely having to do some brand reputation management," said Gretchen Larsen, a professor specializing in the music industry at Durham University Business School in the UK.

- Solo show? -

No new opening acts or backing bands have been announced, and it was not known how Sheeran planned to carry out his show at Lincoln Financial Field in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

A pro-Palestinian rally organized by local groups was scheduled to take place near the venue in the afternoon.

City police told AFP there would be an "appropriate police presence" to "help ensure the safety of concertgoers, employees and neighborhood residents."

On the resale market, tickets for the show have been changing hands at a slightly brisker pace since Monday when compared to previous dates on Sheeran's tour, according to tracking site TicketData.

"Some share of the audience isn't tuned in to anything political, or is completely indifferent to it, and has only just now become aware that Ed Sheeran is even playing their city. They're buying tickets with zero connection to the controversy," site founder Keith Pagello said.

The price of the cheapest tickets had fallen from $123 on Monday to $67 by Friday afternoon.

Pagello said the decline was not necessarily linked to the row, as it is common for concert ticket prices to drop as the event date approaches.

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