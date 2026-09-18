Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film kicks off week 3 with ₹2.50 crore
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Gurmeet Singh's film that also stars Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan has performed well.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie entered its third week this Friday after a strong first week and a decent second week. The film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others showed improvement on Thursday, despite being on its 14th day. The film has managed to hold its own despite competition since its September 4 release.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie kicked off week 3 by bringing in ₹2.50 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹205.95 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 15 % from 4112 shows. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if it continues to bring in good numbers.
Mirzapur brought in ₹148.45 crore in its first week after collecting ₹25.75 crore on its opening day. It brought in ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. The film opened week 2 with a ₹9.50 crore collection on Friday, showing a dip. However, it showed improvement over the weekend, bringing in ₹13.50 crore on its second Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on its second Sunday.
The film managed to hold its own during its second week, even on weekdays, and showed only minor dips throughout. It collected between ₹3.75 crore and ₹5.50 crore from Monday to Thursday. Mirzapur: The Movie finds itself among the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026, having beaten Bhooth Bangla ( ₹182.36 crore). It still has Hanuman Ansh’s ₹243.38 crore to contend with. Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1149.30 crore) and Border 2 ( ₹329.43 crore) take the top spots.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature-film debut and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during Season 1 of the Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018).
The film ran into controversy after its release over the song Shoorveer. Rapperiya Baalam raised objections on how his song meant for Maharana Pratap could be used for gangsters. The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the use of the song revering Maharana Pratap as the background score for a fight sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie is ‘not in good taste. It asked the CBFC to make a decision within a week on the producer's proposal to bring the necessary changes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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