Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film kicks off week 3 with ₹2.50 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie entered its third week this Friday after a strong first week and a decent second week. The film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others showed improvement on Thursday, despite being on its 14th day. The film has managed to hold its own despite competition since its September 4 release. Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 15: Pankaj Tripathi plays one of the film's leads. (PTI)

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie kicked off week 3 by bringing in ₹2.50 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹205.95 crore. The film saw an occupancy of 15 % from 4112 shows. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if it continues to bring in good numbers.

Mirzapur brought in ₹148.45 crore in its first week after collecting ₹25.75 crore on its opening day. It brought in ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. The film opened week 2 with a ₹9.50 crore collection on Friday, showing a dip. However, it showed improvement over the weekend, bringing in ₹13.50 crore on its second Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on its second Sunday.

The film managed to hold its own during its second week, even on weekdays, and showed only minor dips throughout. It collected between ₹3.75 crore and ₹5.50 crore from Monday to Thursday. Mirzapur: The Movie finds itself among the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026, having beaten Bhooth Bangla ( ₹182.36 crore). It still has Hanuman Ansh’s ₹243.38 crore to contend with. Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1149.30 crore) and Border 2 ( ₹329.43 crore) take the top spots.