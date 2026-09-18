Karan Johar to host Prince William's The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, internet surprised: ‘Not on my bingo card’

In a video shared by Karan Johar and the official Prince and Princess of Wales handles, the filmmaker is seen chatting with Prince William. The two meet and discuss the possibility of bringing The Earthshot Prize Awards to Mumbai for the first time. The choice of city is particularly interesting, given that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, visited Mumbai nearly a decade ago.

Karan Johar is set to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai this November, becoming the first Indian to take on the role for the annual global ceremony. The event will mark the Prize’s first edition in India and bring some of the world’s leading environmental innovators to the city. Founded by HRH Prince William , The Earthshot Prize was created to recognise and support ideas aimed at repairing and protecting the planet. India already has a connection with the Prize, with several Indian innovations having featured among its previous Winners and Finalists. Bringing the ceremony to Mumbai further strengthens that connection.

In an official statement, Karan said, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William’s vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I’m honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve.”

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, also said, “Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 Finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November.”

Internet reacts The announcement quickly drew an enthusiastic response online, with fans expressing surprise and excitement in the comments. One user wrote, "Was not expecting Johar to be part of this! Can’t wait to see Prince William and Princess Catherine in Mumbai!"

Another commented, “Brilliant work !inspiring and positive.” A third user admitted, “Karan Johar with Prince William was not on my 2026 bingo card 😅,can't wait for the Earthshot prize 2026 Mumbai it's going to be massive hit!☺️.” Someone else added, “Absolutely incredible projects as always 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”