Soni Razdan says Mahesh Bhatt is 'terrified' of daughters Alia, Pooja, Shaheen; asks her to be negotiator | Interview
Soni Razdan talks to Hindustan Times about her new film, Om Ka Hari, and the role of mothers in families, including her own.
Actor Soni Razdan is currently starring in the new film Om Ka Hari, a family drama that sees her in the role of a mother trying to soothe the conflict between her husband and son. The veteran actor says that while her character is different from who she is, they share the core characteristics of all mothers. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Soni opens up about her role, motherhood, and how she manages family expectations.
‘Father-son conflict is the oldest in the book’
Om Ka Hari stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav as a father-son duo who can’t agree on anything. Soni Razdan plays Raghubir’s wife and Anshuman’s mother, who tries to act as a negotiator between the two. She explains, “In any family situation, mothers end up being negotiators, pacifiers, psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students sometimes. We go through this whole gamut that life throws at you.” Soni calls the father-son conflict ‘the oldest in the book’. She explains, “It’s so common that blessed are those who don’t have it. It seems to be endemic that there is a problem between a father and a son. However, this generation is a bit more evolved about it.”
The veteran actor admits that mothers’ role in the family ends up being that of the mediator, mostly unknowingly. Giving an example of her own family, she tells us, “The mother is the general soother of the family. She doesn’t even realise she is taking on that role. For instance, my husband would say, ‘Call her up’ about one of our daughters. And I say you call her, you have a phone. Why are you making me call her? I have my own battles to fight and issues to choose with my daughters. I don’t need to fight yours as well. I don’t need to be your spokesperson. You do it yourself. But he doesn’t want to do it.”
‘Fathers are terrified of their daughters’
Soni has been married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for 40 years. They have two daughters, actor Alia Bhatt and film producer Shaheen Bhatt. Mahesh has two children from his first marriage, including actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. Soni says that her husband is ‘terrified’ of his three daughters, but in a cute manner. “I think fathers are terrified of their daughters. They are not terrified of their sons, but terrified of their daughters. I have noticed this. My husband has three daughters. He is terrified of all of them, but sweetly,” she says with a laugh.
Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, also stars Ayesha Kapur in a pivotal role. The film is currently running in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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