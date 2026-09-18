iPhone 18 launch: Sonu Sood reacts to long queues, shares photo saying ‘new phone, new EMI, same old bills’
On Friday, September 18, customers gathered outside stores hoping to be among the first to take home Apple's latest Pro models.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are finally on sale in India, and the launch day saw the usual rush of eager buyers, long queues and plenty of excitement. On Friday, September 18, customers gathered outside stores hoping to be among the first to take home Apple's latest Pro models. But while most were caught up in the excitement of getting the new iPhone, Sonu Sood used the moment to share a thought that went beyond the latest tech upgrade.
What Sonu Sood said
The actor shared a picture of customers waiting in long queues outside an Apple store and used the iPhone 18 launch to make a larger point about what people choose to prioritise. He wrote on X: “New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society.”
Deep Dive
His post soon prompted a debate online, with some users agreeing with his message while others questioned the rush around a phone that would remain available beyond launch day. One user wrote, “The truth is bitter, but it is the truth! I wish the youth of the country showed the same enthusiasm in queuing up to change society!”
Another questioned the need to spend hours waiting for a new device, writing, "I don’t understand this queuing up. It is going to be the same Iphone18 tomorrow , day after and later as well. It is not as if it is a limited collection and Apple wouldn’t sell this phone tomorrow onward. They are in the business of selling devices , they will come after you to sell their product. Dont fall for this PR. If you had to queue up , queue up for good reasons like donating blood , helping poor and needy etc."
A third user also questioned the amount being spent on the new phone, saying, “Spending 3-3.5 lakhs on a Iphone isn't a good idea regardless of the financial affluence of the individual.”
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max price in India
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available in India, with sales beginning on Friday, September 18, following pre-orders earlier this month. The latest Pro models come in black, silver, glacier and the new burgundy colour option. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and also get a new vapour chamber aimed at keeping the phones cooler during use.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB version is priced at ₹1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB models cost ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max carries a starting price of ₹1,79,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant costs ₹2,04,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.
Sonu Sood's work
On the work front, Sonu Sood has been part of films across Hindi and Telugu cinema, including Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is Kinng and Arundhati. He gained wider recognition for playing Chhedi Singh in Dabangg and went on to feature in films such as Shootout at Wadala, R… Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Paltan, Simmba and Samrat Prithviraj. In 2025, Sood turned director with Fateh, in which he also played the lead and served as a producer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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