Lizzie Borden song lyrics and origin explained amid Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on Netflix plays a little part of the famous doggerel, “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother forty whacks…” Portrait of Lizzie Borden in 1890.Public Domain (X | @infamousadam13) The Lizzie Borden case is one of America's most enduring true crime legends, bringing in the eerie verse that has followed Lizzie Borden for more than a century. Despite becoming one of the most well-known bits of American folklore, historians think the rhyme's roots are unknown. The most plausible theory is that it was established by media reporters covering Borden's dramatic 1893 murder trial. Here's what the song means and what could have led to the famous camping doggerel.

Deep Dive What is the historical origin of the 'Lizzie Borden took an axe' doggerel? How did the media coverage during Lizzie Borden's trial affect public perception? Why was Lizzie Borden acquitted despite evidence against her?

Also read: Did Lizzie Borden really kill her parents? Did she have kids? Details amid Netflix’s Monster Season 4 What are the Lizzie Borden lyrics? The most widely known version reads:

"Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one."

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the verse is factually inaccurate, or rather, uses generous creative license. Lizzie Borden's stepmother, Abby Borden, was struck about 18 or 19 times, while her father, Andrew Borden, suffered around 10 or 11 blows, according to trial records and historical accounts. The other lesser-known verse, which comes after this, reads:

"Andrew Borden now is dead, Lizzie hit him on the head. Up in heaven he will sing, On the gallows she will swing."