India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and decides to bowl at Nisshin; Shreyanka Patil back
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Catch the updates here from the quarterfinal match in Nisshin.
- 8 Mins agoIndia's Playing XI
- 17 Mins agoIf India win today…
- 19 Mins agoIndia are bowling first!
- 39 Mins agoWe are nearing the toss
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoThe format
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoJapan's squad
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoIndia's squad
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoHello and welcome
The Indian women’s cricket team opens its Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games campaign later today against hosts Japan at Nisshin. It's a quarterfinal match, it may be noted. Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch is high on confidence following their Asia Cup win this past Sunday. The Indian team was not only undefeated in all five of their matches but they also won those contests — against Thailand, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Bangladesh (semifinal) and Sri Lanka (final) — convincingly....Read More
They are defending champions at the Asian Games, so that should also give them a lot of confidence. As far as Japan are concerned, they look forward to this game to gain experience against one of the biggest teams on the planet.
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: India's Playing XI
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: If India win today…
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: They will face Bangladesh in the semifinals. The Bangladesh-China game was washed out yesterday without a single ball being bowled and the team from the subcontinent advanced to the next round on account of their better ranking.
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: India are bowling first!
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: India have won the toss and decide to bowl first. That's a bit surprising. One would have thought, they would bat first and put up a massive score. But maybe, they want to finish the match quickly. Get them out for a low total and then chase it down real quick.
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: We are nearing the toss
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: 18 minutes to the toss. Scheduled for 10 am. The boundaries are really small at Nisshin, between 60m and 65m. If India bat first, brace yourself for a run-fest.
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: The format!
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: There are eight teams in the fray. Quarterfinals, semifinals, final and third-place playoff. The men's format is slightly different. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are already in the quarters where they are awaiting their last-8 opponents. There is a group stage starting September 24 and the remaining four teams come from there. The rest is the same as the women's format.
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Japan's squad
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano, Mai Yanagida(c), Shimako Kato, Erika Oda, Hinase Goto(w), Ahilya Chandel, Kurumi Ota, Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Ayaka Kato-Stafford
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: India's squad!
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Hello and welcome!
India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: To our coverage of India's quarterfinal against hosts Japan at Kisshin. The match will kick off at 10:30 am. Stay tuned for more updates.