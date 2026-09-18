India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and decides to bowl at Nisshin; Shreyanka Patil back

Live

By

India vs Japan Asian Games Women LIVE: India look to bowl Japan for a low score.

The Indian women’s cricket team opens its Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games campaign later today against hosts Japan at Nisshin. It's a quarterfinal match, it may be noted. Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch is high on confidence following their Asia Cup win this past Sunday. The Indian team was not only undefeated in all five of their matches but they also won those contests — against Thailand, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Bangladesh (semifinal) and Sri Lanka (final) — convincingly. They are defending champions at the Asian Games, so that should also give them a lot of confidence. As far as Japan are concerned, they look forward to this game to gain experience against one of the biggest teams on the planet. ...Read More

They are defending champions at the Asian Games, so that should also give them a lot of confidence. As far as Japan are concerned, they look forward to this game to gain experience against one of the biggest teams on the planet.