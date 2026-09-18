Abhishek Sharma hits back at critics after 30-ball century: ‘One or two bad series won’t define us’
Abhishek also backed India’s batting unit to bounce back from difficult phases, stressing that one or two poor series should not define the group.
Abhishek Sharma answered his critics in style after questions were raised about his credentials following an underwhelming tour of the UK and Zimbabwe. The swashbuckling batter produced a Player of the Series-winning performance against Afghanistan, capped by a stunning 30-ball century in the third T20I as India completed a 3-0 whitewash. Across the three-match series, Abhishek scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33, once again showing why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. He finished the series with 22 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 269.41, underlining the kind of impact he can have when he gets going. His explosive performances have also strengthened his case as one of India’s key T20 batting options.
Abhishek also backed India’s batting unit to bounce back from difficult phases, stressing that one or two poor series should not define the group. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, he said the focus remains on staying together, supporting each other and maintaining an aggressive approach regardless of the opposition.
"I've told in the first interview as well. We've been doing this last two years. One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department. We wanted to dominate throughout the whole year before the World Cup, no matter who the opposition is. I feel as a batter, sometimes you have up and downs. The most important thing is as a team we have to be together and support each other. That's how these innings happen," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.
Deep Dive
The star opener also spoke about the planning that goes into his aggressive approach, saying he spends time studying the opposition and working out how he wants to approach each phase of an innings.
"I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series. It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers. How I'm going to utilise the powerplay. Who's going to bowl the powerplay, the 7th over, the 8th over. And the way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side. You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well," he said.
Also Read - Abhishek Sharma’s 30-ball blitz breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, smashes fastest T20I century among Test nations
“I just want to express myself”
He also pointed to the attacking culture within the team, saying the players have been encouraged to dominate while giving themselves the freedom to express their game.
"I feel I don't want to restrict any area. It's just watch the ball and play according to it. It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball. You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate and it's been going well so far," he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More