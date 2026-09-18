Abhishek Sharma hits back at critics after 30-ball century: ‘One or two bad series won’t define us’

Abhishek Sharma answered his critics in style after questions were raised about his credentials following an underwhelming tour of the UK and Zimbabwe. The swashbuckling batter produced a Player of the Series-winning performance against Afghanistan, capped by a stunning 30-ball century in the third T20I as India completed a 3-0 whitewash. Across the three-match series, Abhishek scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33, once again showing why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. He finished the series with 22 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 269.41, underlining the kind of impact he can have when he gets going. His explosive performances have also strengthened his case as one of India’s key T20 batting options. Abhishek Sharma smashed 108 runs off 34 balls against Afghanistan. (Hindustan Times)

Abhishek also backed India’s batting unit to bounce back from difficult phases, stressing that one or two poor series should not define the group. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, he said the focus remains on staying together, supporting each other and maintaining an aggressive approach regardless of the opposition.

"I've told in the first interview as well. We've been doing this last two years. One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department. We wanted to dominate throughout the whole year before the World Cup, no matter who the opposition is. I feel as a batter, sometimes you have up and downs. The most important thing is as a team we have to be together and support each other. That's how these innings happen," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.