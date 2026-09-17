Mohammad Rizwan’s troubles deepen as Lahore HC dismisses petition in online betting, gambling probe

Pakistan had a disastrous Test Series in England, where they were completely decimated by the hosts, as they were whitewashed by a margin of 0-3. However, the poor performance of the players appeared to be the least of their worries in this series. The series was marred by widespread allegations of dressing-room information leaks, severe disciplinary violations, and suspicious financial activities. In fact, star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, along with star batter Imam-ul-Haq, found themselves caught in a pretty bizarre situation. After the second Test of the series at Lord's, Rizwan and Imam were investigated by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in connection with alleged dressing room leaks. In fact, he alleged that even his phone was confiscated and not returned during this interrogation. Now, Rizwan has received yet another setback, this time from the Lahore High Court Mohammad Rizwan has suffered a fresh setback from the Lahore High Court (AFP)

Rizwan had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court through his lawyers, challenging the NCCIA's summons. The petition argued that the agency had not specified why he was being questioned and lacked jurisdiction over the matter, which was "purportedly in respect of online betting/gambling in the sports of Pakistan cricket."

Despite these arguments, the legal challenge did not hold up in court. During a hearing on Thursday, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum officially dismissed Rizwan's petition after thoroughly hearing the arguments presented by both sides.

"You should go and respond to the notice. On which date was the notice issued to you?" the judge asked Rizwan's representative.

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PCB waiting to initiate disciplinary action against Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq With the case now officially dismissed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting on the sidelines to decide whether they need to initiate any formal disciplinary action against both Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

According to PTI, a source close to the developments stated that the NCCIA is currently carrying out a comprehensive forensic examination of all the data contained on the mobile phones taken from the two Pakistani cricketers. The agency is expected to finalise this digital review and submit its detailed findings directly to the PCB by next week.

“How the PCB decides to move against the two players will now depend on what findings the NCCIA submits to the PCB. If nothing out of the ordinary is found in the forensic examination, they will probably get reprieves," the source explained.