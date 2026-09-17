BCCI wanted Hardik Pandya for West Indies ODIs, selectors draw line to avoid past ‘subject to fitness’ mistake: Report

Hardik has yet to prove his fitness, with a clearance test scheduled by the COE for his 'Return To Play' by September 20, which is a week before the start of the home 50-over contest. Hence, according to a report in the PTI, a section of the BCCI wanted the all-rounder for the West Indies series.

A series of injury concerns throughout the summer kept Hardik out of action in both white-ball formats. He has, however, been named in an upcoming India A series against Australia A in Puducherry, which is slated to begin on October 6, three days after the end of the ODI series against the West Indies.

India announced a new-look ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, where rookie Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned their maiden call-ups in the format. However, veteran cricketer Hardik Pandya , who has been out of action since the end of the IPL 2026 season, was not picked.

But the selectors have learned from their mistake and want to avoid another 'subject to fitness clearance' clause next to a player's name when announcing a squad. It happened during the Test tour of Sri Lanka and again in the home series against Afghanistan. Eventually, a few of the players failed to obtain the fitness clearance in time, leading to last-minute changes and criticism.

The report revealed that the selectors have set a clear boundary when it comes to Hardik's return -- "not six overs but Pandya will only be included when he starts bowling the full quota of 10 overs."

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Should Hardik prove his worth in the India A series, he could get a look in for the tour of New Zealand in November.

As of now, the selectors withdrew Nitish Kumar Reddy from the Asian Games squad and named him for the West Indies ODI series, and it was purely down to the fact that India need a seam bowling all-round option in the line-up.

The report mentioned that the selectors felt Reddy's need in the ODI set-up is more important than the T20I competition at the Asian Games, where most teams are no match to India's quality and might.