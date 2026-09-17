BCCI wanted Hardik Pandya for West Indies ODIs, selectors draw line to avoid past ‘subject to fitness’ mistake: Report
Should Hardik Pandya prove his fitness in the India A series, he could get a look in for the tour of New Zealand in November.
India announced a new-look ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, where rookie Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned their maiden call-ups in the format. However, veteran cricketer Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since the end of the IPL 2026 season, was not picked.
A series of injury concerns throughout the summer kept Hardik out of action in both white-ball formats. He has, however, been named in an upcoming India A series against Australia A in Puducherry, which is slated to begin on October 6, three days after the end of the ODI series against the West Indies.
Hardik has yet to prove his fitness, with a clearance test scheduled by the COE for his 'Return To Play' by September 20, which is a week before the start of the home 50-over contest. Hence, according to a report in the PTI, a section of the BCCI wanted the all-rounder for the West Indies series.
Deep Dive
But the selectors have learned from their mistake and want to avoid another 'subject to fitness clearance' clause next to a player's name when announcing a squad. It happened during the Test tour of Sri Lanka and again in the home series against Afghanistan. Eventually, a few of the players failed to obtain the fitness clearance in time, leading to last-minute changes and criticism.
The report revealed that the selectors have set a clear boundary when it comes to Hardik's return -- "not six overs but Pandya will only be included when he starts bowling the full quota of 10 overs."
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Should Hardik prove his worth in the India A series, he could get a look in for the tour of New Zealand in November.
As of now, the selectors withdrew Nitish Kumar Reddy from the Asian Games squad and named him for the West Indies ODI series, and it was purely down to the fact that India need a seam bowling all-round option in the line-up.
The report mentioned that the selectors felt Reddy's need in the ODI set-up is more important than the T20I competition at the Asian Games, where most teams are no match to India's quality and might.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More