Rohit Sharma named in India’s squad for West Indies ODIs, Rishabh Pant to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

India have announced their squads for the upcoming home ODI and T20I series against West Indies, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain in the 50-over format and Shreyas Iyer leading the T20I side. The Men’s Selection Committee also named the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir, with Rishabh Pant appointed captain. London [England], Jul 19 (ANI): India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord's in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retained their places in the ODI squad, while KL Rahul has been named Gill’s deputy. Rohit’s inclusion is particularly significant after weeks of discussion around his place in India’s longer-term ODI plans, with the former captain remaining firmly in the set-up for the three-match series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also part of the batting group, while Dhruv Jurel has been selected as the second wicketkeeping option alongside Rahul. Naman Dhir is another notable inclusion in the 15-member squad as India make several changes owing to the overlap with the Asian Games.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been withdrawn from India’s Asian Games squad and will instead feature in the ODI series against West Indies. The BCCI confirmed the change while announcing the squads, with Nitish providing India with a seam-bowling all-round option in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Auqib Nabi earns ODI selection Auqib Nabi has also been included in the ODI squad and joins Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar among India’s pace options. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav provide the principal spin options, while India will be without several regular white-ball players because of the Asian Games.

The three-match ODI series begins in Trivandrum on September 27 before moving to Guwahati for the second game on September 30. The final ODI will be played in New Chandigarh on October 3, the same day as the medal matches at the Asian Games.

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