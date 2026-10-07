Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after 4 years: Ajit Agarkar's exit, Jasprit Bumrah's absence and a change in India's thinking
On Tuesday, after a gap of over four years, the 36-year-old Meerut-born Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian team for the upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand.
Ajit Agarkar took over as the BCCI chief selector in July 2023. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had played his last game for India about seven months earlier, at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He had hoped for a return, for that was what he had been told, but selection committees usually have a tendency to look forward after every ICC tournament cycle. Bhuvneshwar realised it around the time of Agarkar's arrival.
"It wasn't hurtful, because then I knew what was happening, and I made peace with it," he said in a recent chat with Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.
Cricket was still a dream to live for the veteran India pacer, and he continued to notch up consistent numbers in the IPL. Since 2023, he has picked up 72 wickets in the tournament — the most by any bowler — at an average of 26.97 and an economy rate of 8.7. His standout performances came for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last two seasons, when he picked up 45 wickets in 30 matches as Bengaluru lifted the title in both campaigns.
Deep Dive
The consistent show saw discussions about a potential India return brewing among experts, which peaked after the 2026 season, when Bhuvneshwar snared 28 wickets — missing out on the Purple Cap by one wicket — at an average of just 17.89. He tormented the best in the business with swing and seam movement in the powerplay overs.
Bhuvneshwar refused to give in to the outside noise, admitting that none of it had affected him yet. But he also did not shy away from the fact that, should the day come, he would accept an India recall with both hands.
On Tuesday, after a gap of over four years, the 36-year-old Meerut-born bowler returned to the Indian team for the upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand. And according to a report by PTI, it was down to an Agarkar factor in his selection.
The report stated that Agarkar was never in favour of recalling players once the selectors had moved on from them. But with his tenure as chief selector over, Central Zone selector Rudra Pratap Singh, who had never found much support during Agarkar's tenure, finally managed to convince Pragyan Ojha and the other selectors about the value of the experienced seamer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah has been rested for the tour, with the focus on the ODI and Test series in New Zealand that will follow.
This was, in fact, the first squad announced since Agarkar's exit, with Ojha serving as interim head.
Bhuvneshwar's experience will come in handy for India as they look to guide a young crop of fast bowlers through the five-match series, with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav both being viewed as potential contenders for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Bhuvneshwar will be 38 by the time the next T20 World Cup arrives in 2028. But age may not matter if the veteran seamer can sustain his consistency and make the most of this opportunity in Bumrah's absence. If he does, India could head to Australia and New Zealand with a familiar and potentially deadly combination — Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah leading the pace attack once again.
India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. The first match of the series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by the second at the same venue on October 24.
The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington, while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be held on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.
India will also play a five-match ODI series and a two-Test series after the T20I leg.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More