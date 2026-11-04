IND vs NZ Live Score 1st ODI: Toss delayed due to rain
IND vs NZ Live Score 1st ODI: Follow the live coverage for latest scores, wickets, standout performances and key developments from series opener at Eden Park, Auckland.
IND vs NZ Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be at the centre of attention as India begin their ODI series against New Zealand, with the two senior batters looking to make the most of another opportunity in the format. However, the spotlight will also be on India's bowling attack, which lacks experience compared to the usual first-choice combination. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested and Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana unavailable, Mohammed Siraj will have added responsibility to lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi offer options, but have limited ODI experience between them. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of India's depleted resources as the series gets underway....Read More
Kohli-Rohit almost certain for ODI WC
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continuing to feature in India's ODI plans, their places in the squad for the next World Cup in South Africa now appear almost certain. The focus will be on how the team builds the rest of its combination around the two senior batters and identifies the players who can fill the remaining spots.
Siraj to lead pace attack
Mohammed Siraj will have added responsibility as India’s pace spearhead in the series. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested to keep him fresh for the upcoming Test matches, and Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana still some weeks away from an international return, Siraj will have to lead a relatively inexperienced pace attack against New Zealand.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be among the biggest attractions as the two sides kick off the series. India will be looking to make a strong start, but their relatively inexperienced bowling attack will have its task cut out against a New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and key moments from the match.