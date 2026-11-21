Like Jaiswal, who provided the early impetus with an innings of controlled aggression, tempering his natural attacking instincts with a sophisticated appreciation of conditions. Against Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, Jaiswal initially resisted the temptation to manufacture shots. Once settled, however, Jaiswal began to unlock several scoring channels with the confidence of a batter who understands that taking the game to the opposition can be as effective as wearing them down.

Don’t seek out corresponding results, because that involves evaluating India’s bowling choices as well. And that can’t be pretty on some occasions. What can be said though is that at the heart of this brilliantly conceived innings in the Wellington Test is the conviction with which younger batters have developed. The instinct to attack remains, but it is being enhanced by a better understanding of when the game demands patience.

Kolkata: Shubman Gill has come so far that these days it is a letdown if he doesn’t complete a hundred. Had he got those two runs, it would have been his seventh Test hundred as India captain. Four of those came in England, by the way. And it’s been only 18 months since Gill took over as captain. Not just Gill. Rishabh Pant , Yashasvi Jaiswal , and even Devdutt Padikkal now it seems, are constantly moving parts of a growing, compelling narrative that India’s new age batters aren’t shying away from asserting themselves abroad, against the toughest bowling attacks on challenging pitches.

Jaiswal isn’t new at this. A century at Perth and two in England are proof that he is constantly evolving. He is secure and comfortable in his skin, backed by a brand of cricket that is the product of a long school of learning. Keeping the concept simple but execution daring isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But Jaiswal’s consistency at it is slowly turning around the myth around Indian openers. And probably the No.3 now as well, given how much at home Padikkal looked leaving the ball, trusting his defence and the bounce of the pitch to stay on top of it and carve those boundaries to frustrate New Zealand.

Central to that cat-and-mouse scoring game in the first session was not allowing preconceptions cloud his approach. “It's been much flatter than we expected,” Padikkal said. “At the same time, it's important that you respect the conditions that are in front of you.” It spoke of a maturity that has become increasingly evident in India’s younger batting generation despite the dip in Ranji Trophy experience as an accepted qualifier. With the system churning out more players and fewer being developed into finished products, this degree of understanding is by all means, tremendous.

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Gill’s ascendancy best captures the changing character of the younger Test generation. His batting has always carried an aesthetic appeal, with the balance, timing and apparent absence of effort reminiscent of India's finest stroke-makers. What has changed however since Gill assumed the captaincy is the authority with which he has begun translating that talent into substantial scores. Sharp eyes, calm mind, resting on shoulders that have never dropped even in the most negative circumstances, Gill is slowly making a case for himself as a central figure around whom India’s next batting legacy could be built.

Gill’s confidence fuels India’s new batting order Think what you may of Gill’s captaincy, there is no denying the quantum jump in confidence he has already inspired in a setup recovering from the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and to some extent, Cheteshwar Pujara. In its aftermath, it was feared that India’s batting would flatline overseas. But Gill fought that misconception almost singlehandedly by plundering 754 runs in his first series as captain, in England last year. Largely—and this is something rare to find in a captain at such a young age—because Gill pays adequate reference to the demands of captaincy but his mind is for batting.

It explains New Zealand’s uncharacteristically loud celebrations after removing Gill in the last over of the day. It could have been Gill's hour to defy New Zealand in his very first Test in the country as India captain. The message wasn’t lost though. India cantered past 400, and with that rose the probability of a favourable result.

The wider significance of India’s progress is that their overseas fortunes are no longer dependent on one or two established names rescuing the side. KL Rahul’s experience remains invaluable, but with this next generation of batters India have already begun to establish distinct identities and, more importantly, demonstrate an ability to respond to different match situations in unique ways.