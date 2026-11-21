Overall, Rahul is just the second Asian batter after Saeed Anwar to score a Test century as an opener in all SENA countries. When it comes to India, Rahul joined Mohammad Azharuddin , Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid , and Virat Kohli on the list of batters to have scored a Test ton in SENA.

The right-hander got to the landmark by taking a single off the bowling of Jacob Duffy on the fourth delivery of the 69th over. With this, he brought up his 12th Test ton, becoming the only Indian opening batter to score a century in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

KL Rahul , the Indian opening batter, scripted history on Saturday after scoring a hundred on Day 3 of the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

The right-hander is also the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred in New Zealand in 12 years, with the last one being Ajinkya Rahane in 2014. The former India batter had scored 118 off 158 balls at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Rahul now has the joint-most hundreds (7) as a Test opener since 2021, alongside Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dimuth Karunaratne. The Indian opener, along with Travis Head and Tom Latham, also has the joint-most centuries (4) among openers in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Also Read: Good old-school Test cricket: KL Rahul and Henry Nicholls show that the art of leaving the ball will always remain valuable Overall, Rahul is on the fourth spot in the list of most Test tons by an Indian opener, behind Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22) and Murali Vijay (12).

Rahul's first Test century in Australia came in 2015, while he first slammed a ton in England during the 2018 tour. His first hundred in South Africa came five years back in 2021.

The biggest highlight In the first innings of the Wellington Test, Rahul started off cautiously, seeing the ball go through to the wicketkeeper early on. The majority of his knock has been dependent on timing, and the experienced batter hasn't shied away from driving the ball whenever it has been in his arc.

Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a 130-run opening stand on Day 2 after New Zealand posted 368. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 85, but Devdutt Padikkal then joined Rahul in the middle, and the duo didn't miss a single opportunity to dispatch the loose ball to the boundary ropes.