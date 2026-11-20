Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan weakens before landfall, likely to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by forenoon
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Friday morning, moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was centred at 2.30 am on November 20 near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 84.9°E, around 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam and 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha....Read More
The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. The IMD said satellite images indicate that land interaction has begun as the storm's cloud mass entered the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coastal region. Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur are keeping the system under continuous surveillance.
Top Updates:
Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha: More than 3 lakh people have been moved to safer locations, with 2,98,676 people shifted to 2,523 relief camps by Thursday evening as the state prepares for Cyclone Akvan, news agency PTI reported.
Cyclone to cross Odisha coast on Friday: The storm is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur, between Puri and Gopalpur.
423 rescue teams deployed: Odisha has mobilised 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas, including 60 ODRAF teams, 14 NDRF teams and 131 Fire and Emergency Services teams, to handle emergencies.
Over 9,300 cyclone shelters prepared: The state has arranged 9,341 shelters in potentially affected districts. Facilities are being stocked with food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.
70-100 kmph winds expected: Wind speeds in Odisha are likely to reach 70-80 kmph, with gusts potentially higher, while parts of southern Andhra Pradesh could experience winds of 90-100 kmph, according to the IMD chief.
Railway services hit by cyclone preparations: The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, many of which operate to or through Puri.
Tourist spots, parks and temples issue restrictions: Tourists have been barred from visiting vulnerable coastal locations, while Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhitarkanika National Park and Similipal Tiger Reserve have announced temporary closures. The Gundicha Temple will remain shut until November 21, while the Jagannath Temple continues its regular rituals.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: 3 lakh evacuated, 423 rescue teams deployed, 69 trains cancelled as cyclone 'Akvan' heads to Odisha
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, and 423 rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas of Odisha as the state stepped up its preparations ahead of the severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan', which is likely to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The Odisha government has also set up 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts as the storm-the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days-changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Also on Thursday, the East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary response to the cyclonic storm, an official said. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday.
(PTI)
Cyclone Akvan LIVE tracker: Cyclone Akvan weakens before landfall, likely to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by forenoon
Cyclone Akvan LIVE tracker: The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.