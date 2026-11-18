As GTA 6 begins rolling out in parts of the world, excitement over the long-awaited game has taken over social media, with fans sharing memes and hilarious reactions to its release. From booking hotel rooms for a week to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions to calling it their ‘last day on the internet’, gamers are finding their own ways to celebrate the launch. GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in September 2013. (Reddit; Instagram/@purenewzealand) One Reddit user shared that he had rented a hotel room for an entire week to play GTA 6 without any interruptions. Sharing a picture of himself standing beside a television displaying the game, the user wrote, “I’ve rented a hotel room for the week so nobody can bother me.” “My wife thinks I’m crazy and/or unfaithful,” the caption of the post read.

New Zealand’s official tourism account also joined the GTA 6 buzz, highlighting how the country gets to play the game ahead of several other regions because of its time zone. “One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA 6 first too,” Tourism New Zealand wrote in an Instagram post. “We heard a few of you are trying the New Zealand trick to join us. We get it, and we’d love to have you,” it added.

(Also Read: 'GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit': CEO Albinder Dhindsa announces quick delivery in Delhi, Bengaluru and 9 other cities ahead of November 19 launch) ‘Last day on internet’ before GTA 6 Meanwhile, on X, one user joked about disappearing from social media once the game becomes available. “Enjoying my last day on the internet before I log off for GTA 6,” the user wrote.

Another user celebrated the long-awaited release with a post reading, “We actually made it to GTA 6,” alongside a video showing people celebrating with fireworks.

One user also declared the end of a popular internet joke about things happening before the game’s release. “‘We got ….. Before GTA 6’ meme is officially over,” the post read.

Other memes captured the excitement in different ways. One user shared a video joking about driving through the first pedestrian in GTA 6 after years of waiting.

Another meme showed Squidward looking out of a window, with the caption, “PC players watching everyone play GTA 6 tomorrow,” poking fun at the game’s initial release on consoles.

Even Guinness World Records joined the conversation, sharing a GIF with the caption, “us watching all the records that GTA VI breaks tomorrow.”