Alleged contract killer and arms supplier Wahid Ansari, 35, who had 35 criminal cases registered against him, was killed in a police encounter near Shiv Baba temple in Ambedkar Nagar around midnight on Tuesday. An active member of the Bittu Indoriya gang, he was also wanted by Gorakhpur police in an arms smuggling case, police said on Wednesday. For representation only (Sourced)

A native of Bahariyabad in Ghazipur, Wahid had cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and offences under the Gangsters Act and Arms Act registered against him.

Ambedkar Nagar superintendent of police (SP) Prachi Singh said a checking drive was underway near the Shiv Baba barrier on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 when two men on a motorcycle approached from the Ahirauli side at high speed. A police team, accompanied by the SP and SOG personnel, attempted to stop them.

“The pillion rider opened fire at the police team with the intention to kill, hitting Akbarpur Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh in his left hand. The suspects then fled towards the Shiv Baba ground while firing at the police. The team chased and surrounded them, asking them to surrender, but they continued shooting,” Singh said.

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the suspects, while the other escaped under the cover of darkness and nearby vegetation. The injured man was taken to a community health centre (CHC) and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the exchange of fire, bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of SP Prachi Singh and sub-inspector Vinod Yadav, in-charge of the surveillance cell. SWAT team head constable Sonu Yadav also sustained a bullet injury in his hand. SHO Bhupendra Singh and the injured constable were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Police recovered three .32-bore pistols, a 9 mm carbine, seven country-made .315-bore firearms, live and spent cartridges of different calibres, and a motorcycle without a registration number plate from the spot.

Singh said Wahid’s name surfaced during the interrogation of arms supplier Bittu Indoriya, who was arrested recently. He was subsequently made an accused in the arms smuggling case, and a police team had been looking for him.

According to Ambedkar Nagar police, Wahid had shifted from Ghazipur to Sultanpur some time ago after a love marriage and was allegedly operating his criminal activities from there. His antecedents were verified through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which revealed 35 cases against him.