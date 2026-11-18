The writer and director admits people are drawing comparisons which is nothing but speculation. “A lot of people are comparing my film’s story with Sachin Vaze and asking me about it but it’s probably because he has been in the limelight due to being in the news too often. Had this been a biopic, I would have met him but my story dates back to the pandemic period when I wrote the story. I had written many stories in that period (pandemic), but it took years to write the screenplay.”

He says, “My film is inspired by newspaper stories and real-life persons but not with any individual. It's not a biopic and we are just trying to show a powerful officer – in our case from the police department – who when not in position then what happens.”

Film’s director Sachin Saraf clears the air on the comparison and rules out that "it’s not a biopic" nor is it directly inspired by the former Mumbai cop.

Actor Amit Sadh starrer movie Pratap is all set for a theatrical release this week after getting an UA-16 certification. The actor plays an encounter specialist who gets arrested on murder charge and the storyline created a comparison buzz with ex-police inspector Sachin Waze who is currently lodged in jail.

He goes back to the development of the story. “When I started (writing) his case was nowhere in the picture. In fact, I had got my first draft registered much before his arrest so there is no direct inspiration. I have spent years researching the case as I needed to understand the world and the mindset one goes through.”

Safar did thorough research for the film. “When I was researching about the subject we came across several police officers who had to face suspension or imprisonment due to various reasons. It’s not just in Maharashtra, there have been cases in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and other states. Actually, if we Google, we will find that so many encounter-specialists have been imprisoned in different cases. It’s not rare aur har saal koi na koi bichara jail mein jaa raha hai.”

And the cop's role suited him best. “I could have made him a collector or drug inspector, and the story would have remained the same but sketching the character as an encounter specialist gave me different colours and canvas to play around – cinematically, visually and dramatically. To make cinema you need to have dramatic scenes and this role fitted perfectly.”

On experimenting with the script he says, “Usually, in a story there is an A vs B where one is good and other bad. Here, I have explored both in one character so it’s a kind of experiment. 60-70% is in jail so a lot of time went into it. Our tagline too reads: This time the target is within!”

Earlier, he has assisted filmmakers like Anil Sharma, Apoorva Lakhia, Milan Luthria and others. “I have been in the industry for 25 years and have directed some short films, but this is my feature film debut which was always my dream to make one for the big screen. I have a bank of stories and my next will be in a different genre,” he ends.

The film also stars Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji.