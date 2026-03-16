Exclusive | Apoorva Lakhia reacts to title of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan changing to Maatrubhumi: Not an overnight..

All Salman Khan fans received a surprise today on Monday, when the actor announced that he has re-titled his next film. Originally marketed as Battle of Galwan, the film's title has now been changed to Maatrubhumi (Motherland): May War Rest In Peace.

Talking exclusively to HT City on why the sudden decision, the film's director Apoorva Lakhia says that this hasn't happened out of the blue. “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir's fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles- Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”

The film, co starring Chitrangda Singh, is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China. It had courted controversy earlier this month, when state-backed media in China, after the film's teaser release, had claimed that it “distorts facts”, fueling anti-China sentiment.

Apoorva further tells us, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story — preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right.”

