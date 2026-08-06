Jharkhand govt reaches out to protesting students, stalemate continues

The state government on Wednesday, reached out to the protesting students at Jaipal Singh Stadium to initiate a dialogue, but by late evening, the students had not decided whether to hold talks with the government or pursue a different course of action. An official from the district collectorate echoed Singh saying SDO Kumar Rajat and ADM (law and order) Dhananjay Kumar had gone to meet the students, but the students did not agree to send a delegation at that time. (PTI)

Students’ spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said a decision would be made possibly by late night.

Student delegation deliberates “State government’s representatives came to talk to us in the afternoon. They offered a meeting with the state government and asked us to send a five-member delegation. We could not decide whether to accept a closed-door meeting or not. Later we held a Tiranga March and remained busy with other activities. We have decided not to meet the chief minister today and will make a decision on the matter late tonight. We will decide who will be in the delegation and where we will meet,” Singh said.

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An official from the district collectorate echoed Singh saying SDO Kumar Rajat and ADM (law and order) Dhananjay Kumar had gone to meet the students, but the students did not agree to send a delegation at that time.

“Students were heard talking about a public discussion and then about an on-camera discussion in the matter. Finally no decision could be made until late evening,” the official said.

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Wangchuk expresses support State government took initiative after Sonam Wangchuk and other prominent figures expressed solidarity with the agitating students and justified their demand for a proper probe into irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Service Examination.

“Wangchuk held a video call with agitating Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged recruitment irregularities in Jharkhand, along with other protesting students. During the interaction, he expressed solidarity with them and urged Mahto to consume at least water and salt while continuing his hunger strike,” a student present during the conversation said.

“Apne apne jeevan ko daw par laga kar bada kadam uthaya hai... par kam se kam jal aur namak lena chahiye... hamara uddesya atmahatya nahi sarkar ki atma ko jagana hai... (You have taken a big step by keeping your life at stake, but water and salt should be taken. Our purpose is to awaken the soul of the government, not to commit suicide),” Wangchuk said during his two-minute call.