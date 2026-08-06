Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kerala grants state honours to flood rescue hero Rajesh R, who died saving stranded farmer

    Rajesh R, a swimming and disaster rescue instructor, drowned after providing his life jacket to an old farmer he was rescuing. 

    Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 12:35:16 IST
    By Vishnu Varma
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Kerala government on Wednesday accorded state honours to Rajesh R, a swimming and disaster rescue instructor who drowned while rescuing a man during the recent floods in Cherupuzha in Kannur district.

    Rajesh R was swept away by the Kerala floods while rescuing a stranded farmer (X/@RajeevRC_X)
    Rajesh R was swept away by the Kerala floods while rescuing a stranded farmer (X/@RajeevRC_X)

    Chief minister V D Satheesan visited Rajesh’s family at their home in Kalliyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, and offered his condolences.

    He later told reporters after the cabinet meeting that the government would fund the completion of Rajesh’s under-construction house.

    On August 1, Rajesh and his associates, Shibin and Jithin, volunteered for a rescue mission after learning that S Benny (61), a farmer, was stranded on his farmland between a river and dense forests along the Kerala-Karnataka border in Meenthully near Cherupuzha.

    Also Read | Heavy rains lash Kerala: 25 dead, 4 missing, 10 injured; ‘red alert’ in 8 districts

    While escorting Benny to safety through the river, Rajesh handed over his own life jacket after noticing that the farmer was struggling against the strong current.

    Although Benny, Jithin and Shibin managed to reach safety using a rescue rope, Rajesh was swept away by the swollen river. His body was recovered from an islet on August 4.

    The CM described Rajesh’s death as “truly heartbreaking.”

    “His ultimate sacrifice and selfless love for humanity will forever be remembered,” he said.

    • Vishnu Varma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vishnu Varma

      Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
    Home/India News/Kerala Grants State Honours To Flood Rescue Hero Rajesh R, Who Died Saving Stranded Farmer
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes