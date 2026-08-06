‘Will approach Supreme Court’: Ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal after conviction in 2013 sexual assault case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted Ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the rape and sexual assault case of a junior colleague at a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. The complainant had accused Tarun Tejpal of raping her in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 during the ThinkFest conference on November 7, 2013, and attempted to assault her again the day after. (File/AFP)

Reacting to his conviction, Tejpal said that he believes that the court's order is “wrong” and that he will approach the Supreme Court to challenge it. "We will be appealing against this order. We feel the order is wrong. We will be moving to the Supreme Court against the order," Tejpal told reporters after the order was passed.

He also said that he is a “political victim”.

"I am 62 years old today. I am a father of two daughters. I have a wife. I am a political victim. My lawyers have also asked me to urge the court to show leniency," Tejpal told the court.

His lawyer, Aabad Pond, sought minimum punishment for his client and urged the court to suspend the conviction and sentence for at least 10 weeks to allow them time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Also read: Bombay HC convicts Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case, overturns acquittal

“Please consider staying this order for few weeks. He has been obedient. He has been here. The passport is in the custody of the officials,” Ponda told court, according to Bar and Bench.

‘Tejpal stands convicted’ Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the Bombay High Court at Goa overturned Tejpal's acquittal in the case granted to him by sessions judge Kshama Joshi in 2021.

"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the HC bench said, adding that the sentence will be announced in the afternoon.

In 2013, Tejpal was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (criminal assault with intent to disrobe a woman), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement).

In May 2021, a fast-track court in Goa acquitted Tejpal of rape and sexual assault charges as he maintained that he was falsely accused. He was acquitted and given the benefit of the doubt, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

The complainant had accused Tejpal of raping her in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 during the ThinkFest conference on November 7, 2013, and attempted to assault her again the day after.

The Tejpal case triggered a debate on harassment of women at workplaces, and its underreporting over fears of job losses and persecution.