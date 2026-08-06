Kolkata, An internationally known NGO has supported 3,280 children with visual impairment in West Bengal between April 2025 and March 2026 under an inclusive education programme aligned with the Centre's Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the National Education Policy 2020. 3,280 visually impaired children in Bengal benefit from Sighsavers programme

Working with the state education department, schools, teachers and local communities, the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind has been helping strengthen the education system to ensure that children who are blind or have low vision have access to quality and inclusive education, the NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The programme provides Braille education, low-vision devices, accessible learning materials and technology-enabled learning aids, including tablets, DAISY players and laptops.

According to programme data, 263 children received information and communication technology and other assistive devices during the period, while 1,265 children were provided with educational materials essential for classroom learning.

To improve the quality of inclusive education, the initiative trained 1,390 teachers to address the learning needs of children with visual impairment in mainstream classrooms.

In addition, 264 educational administrators were sensitised on disability inclusion and the education of Children with Special Needs , strengthening institutional support for inclusive schooling, it said.

The organisation also focuses on building the capacity of teachers and school management committees to better support children with disabilities and monitor their academic progress.

The Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, popularly known as Sightsavers, was established in 1950 and granted Royal Patronage by Queen Elizabeth II in 1958. The organisation works globally to prevent avoidable blindness, treat cataracts and promote the rights of people with disabilities, the statement said.

The organisation treats all government schools attended by children enrolled under the programme as intervention schools. During the reporting period, the initiative covered 51 government schools in Howrah district and 206 in Bankura district.

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