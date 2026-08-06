Delhi Sharks dethrone defending champions as double win reshapes GECPL playoff race
Delhi won both of their matches to move to the top of the points table, overtaking defending champions Chennai Falcons.
The race for the playoffs intensified on Day 4 of Season 3 of the JetSynthesys Global e-Cricket Premier League, which witnessed several high-intensity clashes, with Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks emerging as the biggest winners. Delhi won both of their matches to move to the top of the points table, overtaking defending champions Chennai Falcons. Nikhil Kamath's Bengaluru Badgers also enjoyed a perfect fourth day in the tournament, as they won both their matches to jump three rungs to the fourth spot on the eight-team table.
Delhi currently lead the standings with 12 points, followed by Chennai, with 10.
The day began with Chennai Falcons surviving a last-ball thriller against last season's runners-up, Mumbai Grizzlies, to win by four wickets. The Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai scored 67/4 after strong knocks from Jetha (36 off 12) and Subhendu (21 not out). Chennai successfully chased the target thanks to Player of the Match Shivam, who scored a composed 46. Mumbai fought back in the final overs, but Chennai held their nerve to seal the win.
In the second game, Bengaluru Badgers beat Pune Stallions by five wickets. Bengaluru captain Manmeet Singh led the chase of 64 with an unbeaten 41, while being ably assisted by a 23-run knock from Rituraj.
After the defeat in the first game, Mumbai bounced back with a two-wicket win over Hyderabad Rhinos in a low-scoring thriller.
In their first match of the day, Delhi Sharks produced a dominant all-round performance to beat Gujarat Wolves by 18 runs., where Akshat Koundal smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 15 balls.
Bengaluru returned to win a second game on the trot, beating Kolkata Hawks by four wickets. Player of the Match Swapnil Superkar starred with the ball, taking a hat-trick and finishing with figures of 3/3.
Gujarat Wolves kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 13-run victory over Pune Stallions in the sixth match.
Delhi Sharks capped off a perfect day with another win, handing Kolkata Hawks their second defeat with a four-wicket win in the final match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More