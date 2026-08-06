Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ finds it ‘strange’ Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's car was taken by cops for a month

A self-styled investigator again drew attention to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's vehicle, which had been taken by authorities after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. A self-styled investigator raised questions about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car that was taken by the cops after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 and Pima County Sheriff's Department officials believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over six months and no break in the case has been announced to the public yet. People's interest remains high in tracking the Nancy Guthrie case as she's the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Amid this, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has drawn attention to Annie and Tommaso's car. This is not the first time JLR has tried to draw attention to Nancy's other daughter and son-in-law. JLR frequently posts about the duo, oftentimes digging up their older photos and posts. Now, he's raised questions about the vehicle which the Pima County cops had taken.

What did JLR say about Annie and Tommaso Cioni's car? JLR wrote on X “Why was Annie & Tommaso's car taken by authorities? Believed authorities had car for over a month.”

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He added “Was it voluntary or involuntary? NBC, ABC, CNN never reported on this. Nanos says Guthrie family are not suspects, he called them victims. VERY STRANGE!!”.