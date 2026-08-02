Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ slams Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's actions after kidnapping
A self-styled investigator slammed Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni for their actions after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping, implying they were not doing enough.
A self-styled investigator has slammed Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni for their actions after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, put out posts alleging that the two were not doing enough to help find the 84-year-old.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1, and authorities believe TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home the night before. JLR's allegations come amid his numerous posts on Annie and Tommaso, which have served to fuel public speculation.
The couple has captured public interest because they were among the last people to see Nancy Guthrie before she went missing. The octogenarian is believed to have had dinner with her daughter the night she was taken and Tommaso reportedly dropped her home after that. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff had earlier clarified that the Guthrie family members are not suspects in the case.
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However, JLR has questioned their actions, alleging more could be done to help find Nancy Guthrie. Notably, Annie and Tommaso keep their personal lives private, so it is not possible to know the extent to which the two have gone to help find the octogenarian. Savannah, in a past instance, had backed both Annie and Tommaso, slamming all speculations against the duo.
Meanwhile, here's what JLR said about Annie Guthrie.
‘Not once has Annie posted anything on FB’
JLR shared a screenshot of Annie Guthrie's Facebook profile and wrote “Not once has Annie posted anything on FB about her mom Nancy Guthrie being kidnapped.”
He added “She calls herself a digital creator & instead made her FB private.” Notably, several old posts from Annie's profile had been dug up amid the Nancy Guthrie case, which likely had no bearing on the kidnapping. Hence, Annie, likely choosing to maintain her privacy could have turned the settings private.
'Will he ever speak?': JLR asks of Tommaso Cioni
JLR shared a photo of Tommaso with Nancy Guthrie and wrote “Will the last person to be with Nancy Guthrie speak today? Will he ever speak?”.
Notably, Tommaso has not made any public statements, but it is more than likely that he spoke with investigators who are looking into Nancy Guthrie's case. Elsewhere, JLR also raised questions about Savannah Guthrie.
“Savannah clearly thinks Nancy Guthrie is dead. Sheriff Nanos said recently there is no evidence that Nancy is dead. There is a disconnect here,” he wrote on X, and asked in another instance “How does Savannah Guthrie know that someone took Nancy out of her bed?”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More