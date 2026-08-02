13 killed after plane carrying European tourists to view Peru's Nazca Lines crashes | What happened

A small plane carrying European tourists to view Peru's Nazca Lines archaeological site crashed into a field outside the Peruvian city of Nazca on Saturday, killing all 13 on board. Nazca's municipal government reportedly said that the plane had departed from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana. (File Photo/AFP)

The tourist plane was carrying 11 European visitors and two crew members.

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What happened? The fatal crash occurred shortly after 1 pm (1800 GMT) on Saturday after the Cessna 208 Caravan took off from the airport in Pisco, located about 240 kilometers south of Lima.

“We have information that 11 passengers and two crew members have died,” AFP quoted Police Major Jorge Andrade as saying.

"Given the severity of the accident, there are no survivors. We have recovered four bodies so far," he added.

In a statement, municipal officials in Vista Alegre, where the crash happened, said that according to preliminary information, the crash may have been caused by “in-flight emergency”.

Andrade, however, did not give any details on what could have been the cause.

Peru's civil aviation authority and the air accident agency will investigate the accident.

Nazca's municipal government informed that the plane had departed from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian company Aerodiana, according to a report by AP.

Meanwhile, the airline on its website said that it offered flights over the Nazca lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan planes.

President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a “temporary suspension” of the airport was being considered.