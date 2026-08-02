Homes burn, thousands flee: 10 key updates as wildfires tear through Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley in Washington State saw thousands being evacuated due to wildfires in the area, including the Old Trails fire which has spread over 2,000 acres.
Spokane Valley in Washington State saw thousands being evacuated on August 1, amid wildfires in the area. This includes the Fairview Fire, Meadowview Fire, Autumn Lane Fire and the Old Trails Fire, which is the largest of them all, and currently at over 2,000 acres, as per WatchDuty.
Videos from Spokane Valley were shared online, with many comparing the situation with what Paradise in California went through, in 2018, when the Camp Fire broke out. “These scenes eerily remind me of what happened in Paradise, and well, that’s heartbreaking to think about,” a scanner page remarked.
Here's ten key updates about the Spokane Valley wildfires as firefighters continue to battle the situation.
Also Read | Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane catches fire as dramatic videos show wildfire destruction
Spokane Valley wildfires: 10 key updates
- Traffic was stalled in some roads of Spokane County amid the wildfires, with Level 3 evacuations being ordered for several areas amid the Old Trails Fire.
- Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has implemented a statewide ban on burning on Saturday.
- The National Weather Service issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning across Central and Eastern Washington between 11am and 9pm. This is a rare designation meant for the most severe fire weather conditions.
- The blaze began around noon on Saturday and firefighters from the state were mobilized around 1:30pm. The cause for the fire remains under investigation.
- Over 200,000 acres are burning from 12 large fires in Washington State, as per the governor's office.
- The Washington National Guard is aiding the firefighting efforts as Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has mobilized 13 task forces.
- Avista, an energy company, shut off power to numerous homes on Saturday, saying it was due to ‘critical to extreme fire weather conditions’. Inland Power & Light also said there were reported outages related to the weather.
- The fire is threatening Riverside State Park along with homes, as per officials.
- Extreme fire conditions in the area are expected to continue till 8pm, as winds strengthen over the next few hours.
- The Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane has caught fire amid the Old Trails blaze, Spokane Police confirmed.
Washington State faces fire problems
Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove commented on the ongoing situation and what the year has been like for them, saying “This year has already been one of our busiest wildfire years on record, and we just started August.”
This is the fourth consecutive statewide drought in Washington. Over 1,000 fires have burned about 425,000 acres so far this year, which is the most since 2021, as per the Department of Natural Resources.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More