Spokane County power outage map, updates: Avista customers hardest hit as wildfire forces evacuations

Thousands of Spokane County residents were left without electricity Saturday night as the fast-moving Old Trails Fire tore through parts of the region. Videos shared on social media showed homes engulfed in flames as residents rushed to evacuate. The Old Trails Fire is seen from the Centennial Trail near W. College Ave., in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Power outage update Avista Corporation customers were the hardest hit. As of 9 p.m. local time, more than 30,000 customers were without power, according to the utility's outage map.

Inland Power & Light also reported widespread outages, with more than 10,000 customers without electricity as of 9 p.m.

See the map here.

Old Trails Fire update The Old Trails Fire, first reported Saturday afternoon, had grown to approximately 2,300 acres by Saturday night.

Level 3 evacuation orders remain in effect for areas bordered by Rutter Road to the north, Strong Road to the south, the Spokane River to the west, and Division Street to the east.

According to crews at the scene, the fire has reached the area of W. Strong Road and N. Molly Road.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Spokane Falls Community College's small gymnasium. An animal shelter has also opened at the Spokane County Fairgrounds for residents evacuating with pets.