Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger shooting, active shooter reports: What happening in the Idaho city? Photos and videos emerge

Update: The Twin Falls Police Department has issued a public safety alert following reports of an active shooter incident in Twin Falls, Idaho. Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim there may have been a shooting and possible active shooter at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho. (Unsplash) In a Facebook post, the department said, "Our department is responding to an active shooter incident in the area of In-N-Out. We are asking all residents and visitors to avoid the area so officers and first responders can work safely. "Roads in the area, including the bridge, are currently closed. Please use alternate routes and do not attempt to enter the area. Additional details will be released when they become available."

Initial report: Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim there may have been a shooting and possible active shooter at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho. Journalist Brittany Cooper shared an update on Facebook, writing, "There’s been a shooting in the area of In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls. Police are advising everyone to stay away as a continue to look for the shooter." Photos and videos appearing to show a large police presence have also surfaced online. Authorities have not confirmed the reports, and details about the incident remain unclear.