Indianapolis shooting update: Two people injured after shooting at Kildare Avenue; first details emerge

A shooting took place in Indianapolis in the 1900 block of Kildare Avenue on Friday night, leaving two injured. As per reports, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called for reports of a person shot. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called for reports of a person shot. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

They found one victim with wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. They also found a second victim moments later. They are being moved to nearby hospitals and the conditions are unknown, as per Fox 59.

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Details of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Indianapolis shooting: Was an officer involved? Scanner reports and pages indicated it was an officer-involved shooting.

"Active Event: Officer-Involved Shooting. I’m listening to "Indianapolis Metropolitan Police" using the Scanner Radio app," one person shared on X. Another shared a map of the area and mentioned it was an ‘officer-involved shooting’, calling it an ‘active event’.

“OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*** | SHOTS FIRED WITH 1 OFFICER AND 1 VICTIM SHOT. NO SUSPECT INFO AT THIS TIME. TRANSPORTING AND ESCORTING INJURED OFFICER. ROAD CLOSURES AROUND THE LOCATION,” the scanner page noted.