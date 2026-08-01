What new military plans does the US have against Iran? Electricity cutoff proposal among plans under consideration
The US is weighing expanded military options against Iran, including strikes on energy infrastructure and a possible electricity disruption in Tehran.
The United States is considering a new phase of military operations against Iran that could include strikes on energy infrastructure and a proposal to disrupt electricity across Tehran, according to multiple US officials cited by CBS News.
Discussions have heated up as Washington considers more comprehensive measures to put pressure on Tehran amid the ongoing war. However, President Donald Trump has not yet provided final authority.
CBS News reported that high-level discussions about cutting electricity across Tehran had also taken place, but no decision had been made as of Friday afternoon. Officials also stressed that Trump has not yet given the final go-ahead for any expanded operation.
Also read: US strikes Iran after Trump vows to beat the 'fu****g s**t' out of them
Energy infrastructure among possible targets
According to CBS News, the United States and Israel have discussed what could become one of the largest coordinated strikes yet on Iran's energy sector. Potential targets include power plants, electricity infrastructure and oil refineries.
Officials reportedly considered completing any military operation before financial markets reopen on Monday. They were concerned the strikes could affect global energy prices and financial markets. However, no fixed timeline has been finalized.
According to the Wall Street Journal, these military operations could begin as early as the weekend and continue for several days.
CBS News reported that Israeli officials have been informed about the planning and are coordinating with Washington. However, Israel has denied any knowledge of the same.
The talks come after Trump warned in a previous Truth Social post that for each attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the US would hit an Iranian power plant or bridge.
According to CBS, the US has already struck dual-use bridges that are utilized by both the military and civilians in Iran.
Also read: 'Will be disappointed’: Trump on reports of China supplying arms to Iran via Pakistan
“I think we just want to win.”
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump signaled a hard-line approach toward Iran.
“We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore,'” the president said.
When asked whether diplomacy remained an option, Trump replied, “I think we just want to win.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's position in a statement to CBS News. “As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch,” Leavitt said.
Meanwhile, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to discuss specific targets before presidential approval.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More