Glenolden Walmart shooting: What happened at the Pennsylvania store? Here's what we know
A shooting was reported at a Walmart in Glenolden, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening, with a heavy police presence at the scene.
The shooting occurred Friday, July 31, around 7:30pm local time at the Walmart on 50 North MacDade Boulevard, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was over the scene and captured a large police presence outside the building, as per NBC.
What we know so far
Officials have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, whether or not anyone was killed or seriously injured, information on any suspects, or if any arrests have been made.
According to Delco Times, police radio traffic indicated that a victim with a leg wound was found inside the Walmart, while customers were seen running out of the store.
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Police radio traffic also suggested that the gunman may have run to a nearby Shop Rite. Officers rushed to the store and customers there also fled as police searched the area.
A man matching the suspect's description was stopped and questioned, but after police reviewed security footage from inside Walmart, he was determined not to be the gunman. That footage reportedly showed the shooter as a Black male with a thin build, wearing an orange hoodie.
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Ht.com couldn't independently verify these details. No official details has been released yet.
Police continue investigating the incident
ABC6 reported that Chopper 6 was overhead around 8pm local time, as law enforcement gathered outside the Walmart and a nearby Forman Mills along North MacDade Boulevard. Investigation is still underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More