Glenolden Walmart shooting: What happened at the Pennsylvania store? Here's what we know

The shooting occurred Friday, July 31, around 7:30pm local time at the Walmart on 50 North MacDade Boulevard, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was over the scene and captured a large police presence outside the building, as per NBC. Police responded to a shooting at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden, Pennsylvania. (Unsplash)

What we know so far Officials have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, whether or not anyone was killed or seriously injured, information on any suspects, or if any arrests have been made.

According to Delco Times, police radio traffic indicated that a victim with a leg wound was found inside the Walmart, while customers were seen running out of the store.

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Police radio traffic also suggested that the gunman may have run to a nearby Shop Rite. Officers rushed to the store and customers there also fled as police searched the area.

A man matching the suspect's description was stopped and questioned, but after police reviewed security footage from inside Walmart, he was determined not to be the gunman. That footage reportedly showed the shooter as a Black male with a thin build, wearing an orange hoodie.

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Ht.com couldn't independently verify these details. No official details has been released yet.