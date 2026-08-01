Wheaton Mall shooting update: Juvenile victim shot, suspect arrested as police reveal new details
A 13-year-old boy was shot at Wheaton Mall on Friday evening, and a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.
A juvenile was injured in a shooting inside Wheaton Mall, Maryland on Friday evening, according to Montgomery County Police. At approximately 6pm local times, 4th District officers responded to the mall in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road for a reported shooting.
Police said the juvenile victim was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
And the juvenile male suspect has been taken into custody.
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KMNO reported that the victim was a 13-year-old boy who suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot and that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, with his injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
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Scene secured and investigation underway
Police confirmed the scene is secure and there is no longer a threat inside the mall. However, it is recommended to avoid the area until the investigation is completed, according to police.
No additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident or potential charges has been released and that the investigation remains active.
Here are the photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall after the shooting:
In an update, police said a Public Information Officer is on the way to the scene of the Wheaton Mall shooting, and that media can gather in the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More