Blanche Formally Rescinds ‘Anti-Weaponization’ Fund in Bid to Smooth Confirmation

WASHINGTON—Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he formally rescinded a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” that became an impasse for two holdout Republican senators blocking his confirmation to the permanent position. Todd Blanche wrote that the fund is 'rescinded and shall have no force or effect.'

In a one-page order late Sunday, Blanche wrote that the fund “is rescinded and shall have no force or effect.” A separate document released simultaneously by the Justice Department appeared to address another demand of the senators, that the government narrow the scope of tax audit protections for the president, his family and his businesses.

The $1.8 billion fund faced intense blowback after it was announced in May, including from other Republicans. Blanche in the following weeks said the Justice Department was abandoning the fund, but he hadn’t formally committed to it in writing until Sunday’s release.

The office of holdout Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas) said he had reached an agreement in which the Justice Department committed to formally terminate the fund and make clear “in a binding written document” that the scope of the audit protections was limited.

The announcement comes ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Blanche scheduled for Tuesday.